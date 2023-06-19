‘I thank God for sparing my life’: Marshall residents dealing with damage after severe storms

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - There was a mad dash for gasoline Friday, June 16 in Marshall, Texas following an overnight storm that knocked out power for most of the city, limiting the number of places where people could gas up.

Damage in Marshall, Texas (KSLA)

“It’s kind of tight because this is the only highway that got electricity, so it’s just kind of tight today,” said Chris Nelson, a resident of Marshall. “Had to get some extra gas for the generator and getting my truck full so I’ll have some gas.”

“There is just three or four stations that are open and everybody trying to get gas at those three or four places and it’s a little crazy,” said Brad Burris, another resident of Marshall.

The storm knocked trees and powerlines down across the City of Marshall, some of those landing on top of homes and blocking city streets. Multiple trees fell at the Lees’ home, missing their house, but heavily damaging an out building.

“We expected a storm, but when it got started, the wind was very high. You could hear the cracking of the trees, loud thunder, the lightning lit up the sky, whole back yard as it did it,” said Ammie Lee, a Marshall resident.

Residents living in this area say this was not the first time major storm damage has hit their neighborhood. One resident called the area “Tornado Alley.”

“This street gets hit about one or twice every year. The last time it was at the end of the street about a month ago and it did a lot of damage, but usually it’s here back this way,” said Corey McGuire, who lives in Marshall.

Officials say it will take days to clean up what was left behind from the storm, but they’re thankful no one was seriously injured or killed.

“I thank God for sparing my life because a tree could have fallen on my house and I thank God that all we lost were material things and everything is fine, no loss of life,” Lee said.

As of 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, nearly 18,000 people in Harrison County were still without power, according to SWEPCO.

