Domestic dispute ends in deadly shooting

PLAIN DEALING, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Sheriff Office and the Plain Dealing Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman during a domestic dispute.

The shooting took place just before midnight on Sunday (June 19) in the 100 block of South Louisiana Street.

While in a vehicle, Ronnie Bryant, 59, and Melissa Powell got into an altercation that resulted in Bryant shooting her in the neck. He then called a Plain Dealing police officer and asked for assistance for Powell.

Powell was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where she succumbed to her injuries.

After being interviewed by BSO detectives, Ronnie Bryant was arrested on one count of second-degree murder and booked into Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility. His bond has been set at $500,000.

The case is still under investigation.

The sheriff’s office urges anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information related to this case to contact the Criminal Division at 318-965-3418.

