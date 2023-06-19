Dangerous heat continues today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The good news for today is that we’ll finally get a much needed break from the severe weather with a mainly sunny sky expected through the afternoon. Though it is going to be ugly hot and because of that we have counties and parishes under a Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning. The Warning area is mainly south of I-20. Highs in the mid and upper-90s are expected with heat index values getting over 110 in some places. If you’re going to be outside for any prolonged period of time, be sure to drink lots of water, take frequent breaks, and wear sunscreen.

The heat threat continues Tuesday as the oppressive humidity decides we need one more day to suffer but going into the latter half of the week it does seem to back off. That does not mean it will be comfortable, but it should be at least a little less dangerous. Highs in the 90s are likely with heat index values likely knocking on the door of the triple-digit mark but not guaranteed to exceed it.

We could see another round of storms for Tuesday morning but these are not expected to get too out of hand. Other than that, most of this week is looking quiet storm wise.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the dangerous heat and humidity will likely return with highs soaring into the middle and upper 90s and heat index values well into the triple digits.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

