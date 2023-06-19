Dangerous heat continues but should improve

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! All is relatively quiet in the ArkLaTex to start this workweek. I say relatively because it is still dangerously hot out there. Counties and parishes are under Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning, the latter mainly south of I-20. Temperatures today rose to the mid-90s and the heat index values exceeded 110 in some places. We may see an isolated thunderstorm or two this evening, which could become rather strong, but otherwise, we’ll be quiet and very warm this evening.

Tomorrow, the dangerous heat continues with highs in the low to mid-90s expected and heat index values likely reaching 110 again. We’ll be sunny and quiet aside from some showers that may pop up in the morning hours, and more activity is possible in the southern ArkLaTex later in the day. Tomorrow night, lows will drop to the mid-70s again. We should see the most dangerous of the heat streak come to an end tomorrow.

Highs in the low to mid-90s continue through the rest of the week and feels-like temperatures are likely to reach 100 but it shouldn’t be so oppressive. Rain chances stay low through the rest of the week. By the weekend, the oppressive heat moves into the region once again with highs in the upper-90s.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.