Cooling centers open to East Texans in wake of power outages

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Many residents are without power after severe weather this week. Several communities are opening cooling centers as temperatures are expected to climb.

This list will be updated as new centers are announced. Distributions of water or ice (not shelters) are listed separately below.

Office of Tourism Development at Jefferson, 305 E. Austin St

  • June 19
  • 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E End Blvd S

  • June 19
  • 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mobberly Baptist Church; Elevation Building, 625 E Loop 281

  • 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Cooking stations available.

Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 US Hwy 271 N

  • Opens at 10 a.m.

Morris County Annex, 502 Union St

  • June 19
  • 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Water available, along with charging stations for electronics.

Gladewater Lee-Bardwell Public Library, 312 W. Pacific Ave.

  • June 17-19, or until power is restored to the area
  • From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • You can charge your phone
  • Children’s movies will be played in the main meeting room; feel free to bring blankets, pillows and snacks

Longview Forest Park Middle School, 1644 N. Eastman Rd.

  • June 19 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • You can charge your phone
  • First responders invited to use washing facilities for clothes, equipment

Mt. Pleasant Civic Center, 1800 N. Jefferson Ave.

  • June 16-20, to be extended as needed
  • 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Pittsburg, Bleu Hen Crossing Event Center, 234 Rusk St.

  • June 18-21
  • From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Free lunch; dishes and volunteers needed

Quitman Carroll Green Civic Center, 602 McAllister St.

  • June 16, to be extended as needed
  • From 3 p.m. on
  • Water, light food and sleeping accomodations are available
  • Call the Winnsboro police for transportation help at (903) 342-3620

Mt. Pleasant Fire Department Central Station, 728 E. Ferguson Rd.

Longview Super 1 Foods ice distribution
Longview Super 1 Foods ice distribution(BGC Media Relations)

