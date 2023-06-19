City officials, SWEPCO share latest on restoration efforts Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City officials and a SWEPCO representative held a conference at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 19 to provide an update on current efforts.

Mayor Tom Arceneaux, Mayor Tommy Chandler, SWEPCO External Affairs Manager Michael Corbin, Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell and American Red Cross Executive Director Karen McCoy were in attendance.

As of 12 p.m., 122,647 customers remain without power. Click here to see outages listed by county/parish. Corbin says they have more than 2,900 workers from Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan, Oklahoma, West Texas, and more working to get power back on.

“What’s interesting with this storm is you’ll go along and see no damage, everything looks good, and then all of the sudden you get up on a section and poles are broken, cross arms are broken, the insulators and transformers are on the ground. And it really becomes a complete rebuild situation.”

He also urges people to avoid downed power lines and to not attempt to move them yourselves. You can call (888) 218-3919 to report a downed line.

Arceneaux reminds drivers to use caution with the amount of debris across the city. He also asks for people to follow safety instructions when it comes to down traffic lights.

Chandler and Arceneaux say crews are working to clear debris as quickly as they can. McCoy says the Red Cross shelter is providing meals and beds. The Health Department has also made oxygen available at the shelter.

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE>>

SWEPCO customer outages as of 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 19:

ARKANSAS: Hempstead - 1,230 Howard - 968 Little River - 644 Miller - 132 Sevier - 3,236

LOUISIANA: Bienville - 827 Bossier - 15,837 Caddo - 45,279 DeSoto - 3,737 Natchitoches - 669 Red River - 705 Sabine - less than 5 Webster - 933

TEXAS: Bowie - 277 Cass - 210 Harrison - 9,894 Marion - 1,090 Morris - 11 Panola - 247 Shelby - less than 5 Titus - 1,457



ICE DISTRIBUTION - Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Bring an ice chest)

Galilee Life Development Center (1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport)

Oil City Community Center (310 Savage St., Oil City)

Greenwood Acres Life Center (7530 Greenwood Rd., Shreveport)

YMCA of NWLA (3455 Knight St., Shreveport)

Southern University at Shreveport (3050 MLK Dr., Shreveport)

Williams Memorial CME Temple (3301 St. Matthias Dr., Shreveport)

COOLING CENTERS

East Texas:

Office of Tourism Development (305 E. Austin Street, Jefferson) June 19 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Marshall Convention Center (2501 E End Blvd S) June 19 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Morris County Annex (502 Union Street) June 19 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Water available, along with charging stations for electronics.



Louisiana:

Morning Star Baptist Church Life Center (5340 Jewella Ave., Shreveport) Red Cross has made this facility a 24-hour overnight shelter. Citizens can use this facility to stay overnight, exchange low oxygen tanks, and/or plug in oxygen concentrators.

Galilee Family Life Center (1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport) 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A.B. Palmer Park Community Center (547 E 79th St., Shreveport) 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Southern Hills Park Community Center (1002 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport) 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Bill Cockrell Park Community Center (4109 Pines Rd., Shreveport) 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Valencia Park Community Center (1800 Viking Dr., Shreveport) 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Shady Grove Community Center (3949 Wayne Street, Bossier)

Stonewall Baptist Church (807 Eatman Street, Bossier)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.