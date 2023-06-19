Caddo officials provide Sunday update on storm recovery efforts

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish officials held another news conference Sunday, June 18 to update the public on the situation after severe storms moved through during the early morning hours Friday.

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE BELOW:

Information provided by Caddo Parish government leaders:

State, parish, and city leaders took part in a Unified Command Group meeting today at the Caddo Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness where they discussed response to the storms that impacted Caddo Parish on June 15 and the early hours of June 16.

The following information was announced at today’s meeting:

SWEPCO reports 180,891 outages; 94,243 in Shreveport District. SWEPCO is still focusing on tree and debris removal, and restoration of public safety and critical municipal infrastructure such as hospitals, nursing homes, etc. SWEPCO reports that restoration continues to be a multi-day restoration event. 2,800 line crews will be on the ground today to continue restoration operations.

Partial Boil Advisory in Caddo Parish (boil advisory is NOT parish-wide) : Deepwoods Water System, Bella Vista Water System, Blanchard Water System, Simpson Water System, Oil City Water System, Lakeview Water System, and Big Oaks Water System.

ICE DISTRIBUTION SITES – The Parish of Caddo is establishing free ice distribution sites across Caddo Parish on Monday, in conjunction with the State of Louisiana and Caddo Parish Office of Homeland Security. Ice will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

The following cooling centers locations are now open to assist citizens who may need a place to cool off – TIMES AND LOCATIONS HAVE CHANGED:

The Highland Center, 520 Olive Street, Shreveport, 24-hour cooling facility; Citizens can use this facility as an overnight shelter. Citizens that require oxygen can use the Highland Center to exchange oxygen tanks that are running low and/or plug in their oxygen concentrators. This facility will be ceasing 24-hour operations after 8 a.m. on June 19

Morning Star Baptist Church Life Center, 5340 Jewella Ave., Shreveport, this facility is now a 24-hour overnight facility. Citizens can use this facility to stay overnight, exchange low oxygen tanks, and/or plug in oxygen concentrators.

Galilee Family Life Center, 1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

A.B. Palmer Park Community Center, 547 E 79th St. (8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

Valencia Park Community Center, 1800 Viking Dr. (8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

Southern Hills Park Community Center, 1002 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop (8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

Bill Cockrell Park Community Center, 4109 Pines Rd. (8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

There is also a state website where citizens can report damage to their home at Damage.LA.GOV . The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who received damage to their primary residence or business from the storm to report it to the Sheriff’s Homeland Security Division at 318-675-2255.

Citizens are encouraged to sign up for the parish/city emergency alert system, Everbridge, at www.everbridge.net to receive texts and phone messages.

United Way 2-1-1 Help Line is in place to assist citizens access a variety of resources (housing, food, etc.). Citizens are encouraged to reach out to 2-1-1, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Officials urge the public to stay safe after the storm by staying away from downed power wires that may be on roadways and around fallen trees. Use generators in open areas and not inside to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Be mindful of all posted traffic barricades and keep off roadways unless necessary.

