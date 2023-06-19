Getting Answers
American Red Cross opens storm relief shelter in Shreveport for citizens affected by severe weather

(Source: WALB)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - While many people are still recovering from last week’s severe weather, the American Red Cross of Louisiana is doing what it can to help with storm relief.

Severe storms cause major damage, widespread outages in the ArkLaTex; NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in SW Caddo

During this time of storm relief and recovery, Red Cross is one of the organizations that has stepped up and is helping out in the community. They just recently opened a storm relief shelter at the Morning Star Baptist Church Life Center in Shreveport. It’s located at 5340 Jewella Avenue.

Leaders with the organization say it’s important to get help if you actually need it.

“We provide a cool place for you to come into [and] electrical power if you need to charge any phones or appliances. If you have any medical goods that require power, please come in,” Karen McCoy said. “We’re providing hot meals. Don’t try to tough it out in a hot home. Please come in and take advantage of these services.”

If you can’t get to a shelter, a cooling center or any other place of relief away from your home, call 1-800-RED-CROSS. The Red Cross of Louisiana will send a Disaster Action team member to help with whatever you need, wherever you are.

Cooling centers in Caddo Parish:
  • Galilee Family Life Center, 1500 Pierre Ave., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Summer Grove Elementary School, 2955 W. Bert Kouns Ind. Loop, Shreveport, LA, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Summerfield Elementary Auditorium, 3131 Ardis Taylor Drive, Shreveport, LA, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • A.B. Palmer Park Community Center, 547 E. 79th Street
  • Valencia Park Community Center, 1800 Viking Drive
  • Southern Hills Park Community Center, 1002 Bert Kouns Loop
  • Bill Cockrell Park Community Center, 4109 Pines Road
Cooling centers in Bossier Parish:
  • Shady Grove Community Center, 3949 Wayne St.
  • Stonewall Baptist Church, 807 Eatman St.

