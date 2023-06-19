Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

619-pound catch disqualified as first place winner of $3.5 million prize

A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified...
A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified because of 'mutilation.'(The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A fishing crew lost out on millions of dollars in prize money after catching a 619-pound blue marlin.

The team was competing in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead, North Carolina Saturday.

They spent six hours bringing the massive fish thinking they had won the big prize, which would have been $3.5 million.

Unfortunately, judges and biologists disqualified the catch because there was evidence it had been bitten by a shark before it was caught.

A different crew brought in a 484-pound blue marlin and won first place in the tournament as well as the prize money.

The Big Rock Tournament record was set in 2019 when a crew hauled in a marlin weighing a staggering 914 pounds.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

June 16 storm damage on Pines Road.
Governor John Bel Edwards declares state of emergency for North La.; additional utility workers to be sent to help restore power
Tree on house in the Cross Lake area of Shreveport, La.
SWEPCO: More than 191k people still without power after severe storms
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12
Tons of damage is being reported from the June 16 storm.
Overnight shelters open in Shreveport, Bossier due to ongoing power outages
Lightning streaks across the sky as storms approach Bossier City about 1 a.m. June 16, 2023.
Severe storms cause major damage, widespread outages in the ArkLaTex; NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in SW Caddo

Latest News

Red Cross set up shelters, cooling centers in Shreveport-Bossier City
Red Cross set up shelters, cooling centers in Shreveport-Bossier City
Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the US this weekend
Samantha Richards speaks about her experience with Medicaid, Friday, June 9, 2023, in...
More than 1 million dropped from Medicaid as states start post-pandemic purge of rolls
Florence Bell decorates her truck for the annual Galveston Juneteenth Parade in Galveston,...
Americans mark Juneteenth with parties, events, quiet reflection on end of slavery