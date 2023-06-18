Need ice after the storm? Get it at these locations

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - After severe storms moved through the ArkLaTex Friday, June 16, thousands are still without power.

As such, Caddo Parish government officials say free ice distribution centers have now been set up. Ice will be given out on a first come, first served basis. Each person can get two bags of ice per car. People getting ice will need to bring their own cooler.

The following locations will be giving out free ice from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, June 19:

Galilee Life Development Center – 1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport

Oil City Community Center - 310 Savage St., Oil City

Greenwood Acres Life Center - 7530 Greenwood Rd., Shreveport

YMCA of NWLA – 3455 Knight St., Shreveport

Southern University at Shreveport – 3050 MLK Dr., Shreveport

Williams Memorial CME Temple - 3301 St. Matthias Dr., Shreveport

