Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Need ice after the storm? Get it at these locations

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - After severe storms moved through the ArkLaTex Friday, June 16, thousands are still without power.

As such, Caddo Parish government officials say free ice distribution centers have now been set up. Ice will be given out on a first come, first served basis. Each person can get two bags of ice per car. People getting ice will need to bring their own cooler.

RELATED>>> 2 overnight shelters open in Shreveport due to ongoing power outages

The following locations will be giving out free ice from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, June 19:

  • Galilee Life Development Center – 1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport
  • Oil City Community Center - 310 Savage St., Oil City
  • Greenwood Acres Life Center - 7530 Greenwood Rd., Shreveport
  • YMCA of NWLA – 3455 Knight St., Shreveport
  • Southern University at Shreveport – 3050 MLK Dr., Shreveport
  • Williams Memorial CME Temple - 3301 St. Matthias Dr., Shreveport

PHOTOS & VIDEOS OF THE DAMAGE

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree on house in the Cross Lake area of Shreveport, La.
SWEPCO: More than 191k people still without power after severe storms
Woman fatally shot while talking to relatives
June 16 storm damage on Pines Road.
Governor John Bel Edwards declares state of emergency for North La.; additional utility workers to be sent to help restore power
Man shot after confronting suspects that robbed him
Lightning streaks across the sky as storms approach Bossier City about 1 a.m. June 16, 2023.
Severe storms cause major damage, widespread outages in the ArkLaTex; NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in SW Caddo

Latest News

Tons of damage is being reported from the June 16 storm.
2 overnight shelters open in Shreveport due to ongoing power outages
Conditional severe threat remains
A conditional severe threat remains, more ugly heat tomorrow
Conditional severe threat remains
Austin's Sunday Afternoon Weather Update
Severe threat continues today
More oppressive heat & severe storms today