More oppressive heat & severe storms today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For today, a severe threat continues and it may peter out during the morning hours, it may not. Some storms may make it to the noon hour and the possibility of them being strong to severe is there. Again, damaging wind and large hail are the main threats and we’ll be keeping an eye on the storms until they are done.

It is going to be ugly hot again this afternoon with highs in the mid-90s with heat index values maxing out at 105 or above. More Heat Advisories and Warnings have been issued until 8PM for locations along and south of I-20.

We will be very humid through the beginning of this coming workweek with highs in the low to mid-90s every day. The latest data is suggesting that the humidity may go down as we head into the late week. Though it will be still in the 90s it may get a little more comfortable.

Good news is that our severe weather chances will go way down and we should stay quiet for much of next week!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.