Governor John Bel Edwards declares state of emergency for North La.; additional utility workers to be sent to help restore power

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thousands are still without power across the ArkLaTex after storms ripped through east Texas and northwest Louisiana Thursday night and into Friday morning (June 15-16).

Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Saturday.

The City of Shreveport, Caddo Parish and SWEPCO met to discuss power restoration plans. SWEPCO says they have called in of additional 2,800 utility workers to assist with restoring power.

Without power, people are left without air conditioning in excessive heat, so numerous agencies have opened several cooling centers across the area. Click here to find those centers.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says everyone is working together to get things fixed as quickly as possible.

”Everybody is really working hard out there. We’re stretched to the maximum, so everybody’s getting a little testy about the heat, about the food, about the about needing to take a shower, about the inconvenience and the food starting to spoil,” he said. “We’re working on trying to relieve all of that, but the real thing we got to ask people [is to] please be patient.”

A hospital system in Shreveport is urging people not to use the emergency rooms unless it’s a true emergency. A spokesperson for the Willis Knighton says their ERs are at capacity.

If you’re sick or need medical attention and it’s not an emergency, they ask that you go to the nearest quick care location instead.

SWEPCO says it could take up to a week until power is fully restored in Shreveport and surrounding areas.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.