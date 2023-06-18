Getting Answers
Fire engulfs home in Broadmoor neighborhood

File image
File image(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Heavy smoke and fire were reported coming from a home on Tibbs Avenue.

On June 18, at 5:15 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency at a home on Tibbs Avenue near Sandefur Drive and Leland Avenue. When they arrived they discovered fire and smoke coming from all sides of the structure.

Firefighters decided to use a defensive tactic against the flames and not enter the building.

Currently, it is not confirmed if anyone was inside the structure.

30 firefighters are on the scene combatting the flames.

