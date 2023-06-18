Fire engulfs home in Broadmoor neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Heavy smoke and fire were reported coming from a home on Tibbs Avenue.

On June 18, at 5:15 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency at a home on Tibbs Avenue near Sandefur Drive and Leland Avenue. When they arrived they discovered fire and smoke coming from all sides of the structure.

Firefighters decided to use a defensive tactic against the flames and not enter the building.

Currently, it is not confirmed if anyone was inside the structure.

30 firefighters are on the scene combatting the flames.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.