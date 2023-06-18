A conditional severe threat remains, more ugly heat tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! After the morning severe storm threat moves out of the ArkLaTex the heat really turned up. Temperatures rose easily into the upper-90s in some places with triple-digit heat index values. As we head into the evening hours there sadly does exist a continued severe storm threat but it is highly conditional. What does that mean? It means that many of the ingredients are present this evening, however, the ingredients that initiate thunderstorms are lacking compared to the rest and if storms don’t start they can’t get severe. However, if storms do pop up, which according to the latest data, is possible in the southern portion of the ArkLaTex, south of I-20, they could be strong to severe with all modes being possible. Again, the main threats will be damaging wind and large hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. If the data is to be believed, any storms that do pop up will eventually move out just after midnight.

Tomorrow, all is calm. And I mean it this time. Though it is going to be ugly hot and because of that we have counties and parishes under a Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning. The Warning area is mainly south of I-20. Highs in the mid and upper-90s are expected with heat index values getting over 110 in some places. Should be sunny all day. If you’re going to be outside for any prolonged period of time, be sure to drink lots of water, take frequent breaks, and wear sunscreen.

The heat threat continues Tuesday as the oppressive humidity decides we need one more day to suffer but going into the latter half of the week it does seem to back off. That does not mean it will be comfortable, but it should be at least a little less dangerous. Highs in the 90s are likely with heat index values likely knocking on the door of the triple-digit mark but not guaranteed to exceed it. That goes through next weekend.

