2 overnight shelters open in Shreveport due to ongoing power outages

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Information provided by the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross, working alongside community partners, on Sunday, June 18 opened a second overnight shelter in Shreveport in the aftermath of severe storms that created widespread power outages.

Both overnight shelters had been operating as daytime cooling centers that offered the opportunity to get a break from the heat, shower and charge electronics and medical devices. Red Cross shelters are open to everyone in need, and all disaster assistance is free.

OVERNIGHT SHELTERS:

Highland Center Ministries, 520 Olive St., Shreveport

Morning Star Baptist Church Life Center, 5340 Jewella Ave., Shreveport

Members of Impact Church in Shreveport are support both shelters as Red Cross volunteers.

The Red Cross will continue providing support to daytime cooling centers open in the coming days, as local officials expect widespread power outages could last several days.

Anyone who plans to stay in a Red Cross shelter should bring prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items. They should also include any special items for children, such as diapers, formula and toys, and durable medical equipment and/or assistive technology, if applicable. While Red Cross can provide medical equipment and/or assistive technology loaners, it may take a little time depending on inventory on hand and availability of delivery systems to get them to the shelter.

PROTECT AGAINST EXTREME HEAT

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids; avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

• Apply sunscreen and avoid extreme temperature changes.

• Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays. Don’t forget to wear eye protection and a wide-brimmed hat.

• Protect yourself from sun exposure even on cloudy or hazy days.

Excessive heat can lead to sunburn, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

• Heat cramps are muscle pains and spasms in the legs or abdomen.

These are an early sign of trouble. Move to a cooler place to rest, lightly stretch and slowly replenish fluids with half a glass of cool water every 15 minutes.

• Heat exhaustion is a more severe condition signaled by cool, moist, pale or flushed skin; heavy sweating; headache; nausea; dizziness; weakness; or exhaustion.

To treat heat exhaustion, move them to a cooler place, remove or loosen tight clothing, and spray the person with water or apply cool, wet cloths to the skin.

If the person is conscious, provide small amounts of cool water to drink slowly. If the person refuses water, vomits or begins to lose consciousness, call 911.

• Heat stroke is a life-threatening emergency when someone is overwhelmed by heat and their body begins to stop functioning. Signs include hot, red skin that could be either dry or moist; changes in consciousness; vomiting; and high body temperature.

Call 911 immediately. If possible, move the person to a cooler place and immerse them up to their neck in cold water. Otherwise, spray the person with cold water or cover them with cold, wet towels or bags of ice.

DOWNLOAD EMERGENCY APP Download our free Emergency app today for access to localized emergency alerts, information on shelters and lifesaving tips for severe storms and excessive heat. People can find it in cellphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

Meanwhile, in Bossier Parish, cooling centers have been set up at the following locations:

Shady Grove Community Center, 3949 Wayne St.

Stonewall Baptist Church, 807 Eatman St.

