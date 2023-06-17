Getting Answers
Youth soccer camp open for children, teens

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - With summer in full swing and school out, parents can still keep their kids active and moving at a unique soccer camp in Bossier City.

Casa Deportiva Cumbre Alta is a bilingual youth soccer camp with staff made up of professional soccer players and coaches. The camp operates in both Ecuador and the United States, and they are inviting kids out to have some fun while working on their soccer skills.

Bilingual summer camp Casa Deportiva Cumbre Alta
The camp not only serves the Hispanic community but also helps bridge community through kids learning things like self-respect so that they can help build on that foundation on and off the field.

Matt Keifer, the business director of Casa Deportiva Cumbre Alta, sat down with KSLA to discuss the camp.

Watch the full interview with here:

