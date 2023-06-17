Woman fatally shot while talking to relatives

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman was standing in her driveway, talking to relatives, when a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots times.

On June 17, at 12:11 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on the 6200 block of South Inwood Road in the Western Hills neighborhood.

When SPD arrived they learned that a woman was standing in her driveway talking to relatives in a vehicle when an unknown vehicle drove by and multiple shots were fired from the vehicle. The woman was struck in the upper chest near the shoulder.

The victim was taken to a local hospital but died from her injuries.

SPD says there are currently no known suspects and no vehicle description.

This investigation is currently ongoing. Updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you have information that can help SPD in this investigation, please call (318) 673-7300.

