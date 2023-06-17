Getting Answers
SPAR recreations hours extended to help citizens cool off following power outages

All public pools are opening this summer except Bill Cockrell Park.
By Amia Lewis
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(KSLA) - Due to widespread power outages, the City of Shreveport along with SPAR is extending the operating hours of 5 recreation centers tomorrow.

Each center will be open from 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Mayor Tom Arceneaux encourages any citizen who needs relief from the heat to visit one of the open recreation centers, pools or spray grounds to cool off.

SPAR Community Centers:

• Bill Cockrell Community Center – 4109 Pines Road

• Valencia Park Community Center – 1800 Viking Drive

• Southern Hills Community Center – 1002 Bert Kouns Ind. Loop

• A.B. Palmer Community Center – 547 E. 79th Street

• Princess Park Community Center – 931 Baker Street

• David Raines Community Center – 2920 Round Grove Lane

• Southern Hills Park and Community Center – 1002 Bert Kouns Ind. Loop

• Hattie Perry Community Center – 4300 Ledbetter Street

• Lakeside Park Community Center – 2200 Milam Street

SPAR Pools:

SPAR Spray Grounds:

• Hattie Perry Community Center – 4300 Ledbetter Street

• Lakeside Park Community Center – 2200 Milam Street

