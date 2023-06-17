SPAR recreations hours extended to help citizens cool off following power outages
(KSLA) - Due to widespread power outages, the City of Shreveport along with SPAR is extending the operating hours of 5 recreation centers tomorrow.
Each center will be open from 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Mayor Tom Arceneaux encourages any citizen who needs relief from the heat to visit one of the open recreation centers, pools or spray grounds to cool off.
SPAR Community Centers:
• Bill Cockrell Community Center – 4109 Pines Road
• Valencia Park Community Center – 1800 Viking Drive
• Southern Hills Community Center – 1002 Bert Kouns Ind. Loop
• A.B. Palmer Community Center – 547 E. 79th Street
• Princess Park Community Center – 931 Baker Street
• David Raines Community Center – 2920 Round Grove Lane
• Southern Hills Park and Community Center – 1002 Bert Kouns Ind. Loop
• Hattie Perry Community Center – 4300 Ledbetter Street
• Lakeside Park Community Center – 2200 Milam Street
SPAR Pools:
SPAR Spray Grounds:
• Hattie Perry Community Center – 4300 Ledbetter Street
• Lakeside Park Community Center – 2200 Milam Street
