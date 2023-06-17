Shreveport leaders, Office of Homeland Security hold Unified Command meeting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A meeting is being held to discuss the overall situation in the city of Shreveport after a storm left thousands without power, including hospitals.

On June 17, Mayor Tom Arceneaux’s office announced that the City of Shreveport and the Office of Homeland Security will be holding a Unified Command meeting to discuss where the city stands with the response after the June 16 storm. Additionally, the meeting is meant to offer a look at what the next 24 - 48 hours will look like for the city.

When: June 17, at 2 p.m.

After the briefing, the Shreveport Mayor plans to make a statement.

