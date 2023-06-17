Getting Answers
Over 20 teams meet at Bossier City’s Freedom Fields for charity 7-on-7 tournament

At least $40,000 has been raised for charities throughout the event’s history
20 teams collide in Bossier City for Freedom Fields 7 on 7
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - For a few hours on a hot afternoon, high school football returned.

Scores or stats may not have been kept, just a bit of bragging rights until the regular season begins in late August.

About 25 teams got together at the First Baptist Church’s “Freedom Fields” in Bossier City for a 7-on-7 tournament involving teams from the Shreveport and Monroe areas.

According to Benton head football coach Reynolds Moore, all proceeds from this year’s event will go to The HUB Ministries and a missionary in Southeast Asia.

To date, over $40,000 has been raised for charities since the event’s inception.

