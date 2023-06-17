Getting Answers
Man shot after confronting suspects that robbed him

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two men robbed a man at Economy Inn and then later shoot him in the arm when he confronts them.

On June 17, at 2:20 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to an armed robbery and shooting report on the 1500 block of Westwood Park.

When officers spoke to the victim, he told them he was approached by two men while he was at the Economy Inn and they pulled a gun on him and took his cash. The victim said he then followed the suspects to Illinois Avenue and Kennedy Drive where he confronted the suspects.

That is when the suspects shot the victim in the shoulder. He then drove himself to a local hospital.

