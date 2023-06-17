Getting Answers
Dangerous heat and humidity with the chance for severe storms tonight

I’m so sorry
By Austin Evans
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! I do wish I was bringing you good news this morning but the reality of the situation is that it is going to be ugly hot for the coming days and a large portion of us do not have electricity. Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid and upper-90s today. Our farthest southern counties and parishes are under an excessive heat warning with heat index values likely reaching above 110. The central portion of the ArkLaTex is under a heat advisory, feels-like temperatures are likely to get above 105. There is a chance for severe storms this evening and timing is suspect according to the latest data. Storms are likely to move through between the hours of 10 PM and 5 AM, which I know is a wide window but the models we use are not in agreement with regards to the timing. Damaging wind and large hail will remain the biggest threats but we can’t rule out an isolated tornado. Again, I’m sorry this is the news I’m bringing.

There is a chance for severe storms tomorrow as well, the same threats remain. Hot and humid again with highs in the mid-90s with heat index values over 100 degrees. According to our in-house model, there is not much activity after the round of storms early in the morning, and if that is the case, I’ll take it. But I will be monitoring that situation closely this evening and will provide an update.

I hope, very much so, that this week will be quieter. It’s still going to be hot but if it is calmer it won’t be that bad I guess. Highs in the 90s continue throughout the work week. If you are in need of a place to cool off there are cooling shelters across Shreveport. If you’re without power, I feel your pain. Let’s push through this. I’ll be back later this afternoon with updates.

