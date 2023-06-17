Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Continued dangerous heat with a chance for severe storms tonight

By Austin Evans
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday. I know I have used the term “ugly hot” a lot lately but this time I mean it. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for most of the ArkLaTex thanks to feels-like temperatures reaching up to 115. On top of that we are tracking the potential for strong to severe storms this evening. Damaging wind and large hail will be the main threats as the storms move into the region. The timing of these storms is highly suspect STILL despite them being expected this evening. Models are not in agreement on the timing with one of them placing storms in the ArkLaTex beginning around 10 PM and lasting off and on overnight until after daybreak. Another model shows them moving in beginning around 9 PM and lasting just after midnight. These models have been very frustrating to us and I know it is to you as well. I will be here this evening until the storms are done. Lows tonight will stay in the mid-70s if we even make it to that low of a temp.

Tomorrow sees a severe threat and it may peter out during the morning hours, it may not. Some storms may make it to the noon hour and the possibility of them being strong to severe is there. Again, damaging wind and large hail are the main threats and we’ll be keeping an eye on the storms until they are done. It is going to be ugly hot again tomorrow with highs in the mid-90s with heat index values maxing out at 105 or above. I would not be surprised if at least a Heat Advisory is issued, if not an Excessive Heat Warning.

We will be very humid through the beginning of this coming workweek with highs in the low to mid-90s every day. The latest data is suggesting that the humidity may go down as we head into the late week. Though it will be still in the 90s it may get a little more comfortable.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree on house in the Cross Lake area of Shreveport, La.
SWEPCO: More than 200k people without power after severe storms move through
Lightning streaks across the sky as storms approach Bossier City about 1 a.m. June 16, 2023.
Severe storms cause major damage, widespread outages in the ArkLaTex; NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in SW Caddo
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12
Boosie Badazz
Let the Good Times Roll Festival announces music lineup change after Boosie arrest
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
Will Lil Boosie be able to perform at Let the Good Times Roll Festival following arrest?

Latest News

Tree on house in the Cross Lake area of Shreveport, La.
SWEPCO: More than 200k people without power after severe storms move through
Strong to severe storms possible tonight and overnight
Austin's Saturday Afternoon Weather Update
Hot and humid going forward
Dangerous heat and humidity with the chance for severe storms tonight
Hot and humid going forward
Austin's Saturday Morning Weather Update