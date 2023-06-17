Continued dangerous heat with a chance for severe storms tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday. I know I have used the term “ugly hot” a lot lately but this time I mean it. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for most of the ArkLaTex thanks to feels-like temperatures reaching up to 115. On top of that we are tracking the potential for strong to severe storms this evening. Damaging wind and large hail will be the main threats as the storms move into the region. The timing of these storms is highly suspect STILL despite them being expected this evening. Models are not in agreement on the timing with one of them placing storms in the ArkLaTex beginning around 10 PM and lasting off and on overnight until after daybreak. Another model shows them moving in beginning around 9 PM and lasting just after midnight. These models have been very frustrating to us and I know it is to you as well. I will be here this evening until the storms are done. Lows tonight will stay in the mid-70s if we even make it to that low of a temp.

Tomorrow sees a severe threat and it may peter out during the morning hours, it may not. Some storms may make it to the noon hour and the possibility of them being strong to severe is there. Again, damaging wind and large hail are the main threats and we’ll be keeping an eye on the storms until they are done. It is going to be ugly hot again tomorrow with highs in the mid-90s with heat index values maxing out at 105 or above. I would not be surprised if at least a Heat Advisory is issued, if not an Excessive Heat Warning.

We will be very humid through the beginning of this coming workweek with highs in the low to mid-90s every day. The latest data is suggesting that the humidity may go down as we head into the late week. Though it will be still in the 90s it may get a little more comfortable.

