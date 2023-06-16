Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
We Celebrate June events kick-off in Marshall

Juneteenth Freedom Fest begins Friday.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The nonprofit, The Arts Alliance, is organizing multiple activies in celebration of Juneteenth.

On June 17 - 19, in Marshall, Texas, Juneteenth celebrations are beginning.

Activities:

  • Live music by Hear the YouKnighted Band & Co. of Marshall. The bands will perform jazz, R&B, or gospel daily from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. each day.
  • Visitors can tour the traveling Paradox Art Gallery Bus by Laura Turon for free each day from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • A Commemoration Program will be held on June 19, including vendors, prayer by Pastor Sylvestor Allen, keynote speaker Councilwoman Reba Godfrey, and Juneteenth anthem “June” sung by Heather Buffin Pena.’
  • Vendors: TRAVELIN’ TOM’S Coffee Truck, Tacos El Bueno, Kona Ice, and lots of other vendors.

For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/ZJYWZ4aI.

