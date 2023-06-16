SWEPCO: More than 200k people without power after severe storms move through

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Severe thunderstorms and winds moved through the ArkLaTex during the early morning hours of June 16, causing widespread damage and power outages.

SWEPCO says crews are out assessing damage. As of 11 a.m. Friday morning, more than 237,000 customers were without power. Many roads are also blocked by downed trees and powerlines.

SWEPCO officials say crews are working to support four area hospitals in Shreveport and Marshall. Those facilities are taking priority.

The storm that moved through the area has had “hurricane” level impact, SWEPCO says. Help has been requested from areas that have not been impacted by the storms. SWEPCO says an additional 185 line worker crews with an estimated 2,000 utility workers have been requested.

SWEPCO officials warn that because of the widespread damage, it will take time to restore power. It could take days or longer. Officials anticipate being able to share estimated restoration times by Friday night.

PEAK WIND GUSTS REPORTED

LOCATION WIND SPEED 9 MILES SOUTH OF BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE 80 MPH SHREVEPORT REGIONAL AIRPORT 70 MPH MOUNT PLEASANT REGIONAL AIRPORT 69 MPH BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE 67 MPH SHREVEPORT DOWNTOWN AIRPORT 66 MPH LONGVIEW - EAST TEXAS REGIONAL AIRPORT 63 MPH 13 MILES ENE OF CARTHAGE 58 MPH

Local law enforcement crews are assisting SWEPCO with tree and debris removal. Residents are asked to stay off the roads as much as possible so crews can safely complete their work.

SAFETY REMINDERS FROM SWEPCO

Downed power lines – Never touch a downed line, or go near it, no matter how harmless it looks. The line could be energized. Don’t touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences or puddles of water. Stay away, and keep others away, especially children and pets. Call SWEPCO or 911 immediately.

Portable generator safety – If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators can “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

