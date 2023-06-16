Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Straight-line winds down trees on homes, roads

Storms continue to move across parts of the ArkLaTex
(MGN)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) — Damaging winds associated with storms that moved across parts of the ArkLaTex late Thursday night downed trees on roads and homes and led to more power outages.

First responders report to the National Weather Service office in Shreveport that trees have fallen on a couple homes in the town of Lone Star in Morris County, Texas.

There are numerous reports of large trees down across Upshur County, Texas.

Widespread power outages are the result of multiple trees being felled, blocking roads in Camp County, Texas.

A portable building was blown over near Highway 154 at Kelsey Road west of Gilmer, Texas.

FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorms moving across the ArkLaTex

Watch live updates now ►

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Thursday, June 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Multiple structures were damaged during a storm that struck June 14, 2023, between Queen City...
NWS confirms EF-2 tornado Cass County; 1 hurt when tree falls on RV
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
DeSoto Parish School District employee arrested
DeSoto Parish School District employee arrested, fired
Very hot weekend ahead
Tracking the continued storm threat into this evening

Latest News

A utility crew works to restore electrical service in the wake of tornado and straight-line...
Cass County cleans up as another storm system threatens
Overnight severe storms
Another round of storms tonight with more heat on the way this weekend
Overnight severe storms
Jeff's Thursday evening weather update
Cass County, Texas cleanup after EF-2 tornado; county declared in state of emergency