Straight-line winds down trees on homes, roads

(KSLA) — Damaging winds associated with storms that moved across parts of the ArkLaTex late Thursday night downed trees on roads and homes and led to more power outages.

First responders report to the National Weather Service office in Shreveport that trees have fallen on a couple homes in the town of Lone Star in Morris County, Texas.

There are numerous reports of large trees down across Upshur County, Texas.

Widespread power outages are the result of multiple trees being felled, blocking roads in Camp County, Texas.

A portable building was blown over near Highway 154 at Kelsey Road west of Gilmer, Texas.

