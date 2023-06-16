Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Storm causes gas pump canopy to collapse

A KSLA viewer reported from Mansfield, Louisiana, a severe storm with intense winds causes the collapse of the Phillips 66 gas station awning.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - After a severe storm with intense winds, damage is widespread across the Ark-La-Tex.

On June 16, a KSLA viewer reported from Mansfield, Louisiana, that the severe storm with intense winds caused the collapse of the Phillips 66 gas station’s awning on the 1300 block of McArthur Drive. The collapse appears to have damaged the gas station.

Storm damage from June 16 storm.
Storm damage from June 16 storm.(ksla)
Storm damage from June 16 storm.
Storm damage from June 16 storm.(ksla)
Storm damage from June 16 storm.
Storm damage from June 16 storm.(ksla)

More coverage of the storm>>>

June 16 storm
Straight-line winds down trees on homes, roads

Damaging winds associated with storms that moved across parts of the ArkLaTex at night on June 16, downed trees on roads and homes and led to more power outages.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Info from all Louisiana driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
Will Lil Boosie be able to perform at Let the Good Times Roll Festival following arrest?
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Multiple structures were damaged during a storm that struck June 14, 2023, between Queen City...
NWS confirms EF-2 tornado Cass County; 1 hurt when tree falls on RV

Latest News

Storm damage, power outages reported across ArkLaTex
Canopy collapses on gas station
Storm damage reported in ArkLaTex
Storm damage reported across the ArkLaTex
Storm damage across the Ark-La-Tex.
June 16 2023 Storm