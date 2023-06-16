Storm causes gas pump canopy to collapse

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - After a severe storm with intense winds, damage is widespread across the Ark-La-Tex.

On June 16, a KSLA viewer reported from Mansfield, Louisiana, that the severe storm with intense winds caused the collapse of the Phillips 66 gas station’s awning on the 1300 block of McArthur Drive. The collapse appears to have damaged the gas station.

Storm damage from June 16 storm. (ksla)

Storm damage from June 16 storm. (ksla)

Storm damage from June 16 storm. (ksla)

More coverage of the storm>>>

June 16 storm Straight-line winds down trees on homes, roads Damaging winds associated with storms that moved across parts of the ArkLaTex at night on June 16, downed trees on roads and homes and led to more power outages.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.