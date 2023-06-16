Shreveport’s Sam Burns sinks hole-in-one on first day of U.S. Open in Los Angeles
Calvary Baptist alum delivers thrilling performance on 15th hole in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES, CA (KSLA) - It’s a script movie directors couldn’t write, but Sam Burns had quite the performance on the 15th hole during the first day of the U.S. Open from the Los Angeles Country Club.
The Calvary Baptist graduate shot a hole-in-one, turning a quiet crowd into a raucous group, as Burns celebrated a big moment.
Burns finished Thursday with an overall score of 69, shooting -1-under-par.
