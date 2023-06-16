Getting Answers
Shreveport’s Sam Burns sinks hole-in-one on first day of U.S. Open in Los Angeles

Calvary Baptist alum delivers thrilling performance on 15th hole in Hollywood
Sam Burns reaction after watching replay of hole-in-one
Sam Burns reaction after watching replay of hole-in-one(KSLA)
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, CA (KSLA) - It’s a script movie directors couldn’t write, but Sam Burns had quite the performance on the 15th hole during the first day of the U.S. Open from the Los Angeles Country Club.

The Calvary Baptist graduate shot a hole-in-one, turning a quiet crowd into a raucous group, as Burns celebrated a big moment.

Burns finished Thursday with an overall score of 69, shooting -1-under-par.

