Shreveport kicks off Juneteenth events

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport kicked off public events for its Juneteenth celebration Thursday.

KSLA made stops at two of the events, including the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting and awards ceremony and Versified by Poetic X.

“Each year, we have an annual meeting to celebrate all of the black businesses in the Shreveport-Bossier area that have succeeded and have really progressed well,” chamber spokesman Billy Anderson Jr. said.

The theme this year is the “power of collaboration,” he said.

“I love being able to celebrate black businesses here in Shreveport-Bossier,” Anderson said. “It’s not often our businesses get a chance to actually get dressed up and celebrate themselves and enjoy what they’re doing and being around other business owners.”

There are events up until Monday, June 19 for Shreveport’s Juneteenth celebration.

