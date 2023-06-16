Getting Answers
Shreveport Fire Department hosts active shooter training session

The training session was held at the Shreveport Fire and Police Training Academy.
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the wake of tragic events throughout the country, Shreveport Fire Department wanted to educate its members with an Active Shooter Hostile Environment Response (ASHER) Training session to prepare them for emergencies.

The training session began at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (June 15) at the Shreveport Fire and Police Training Academy, which is located at 6440 Greenwood Road in Shreveport.

The firefighters went through multiple trainings, including a mock active shooter scenario. SFD says they have already implemented the new training skills while on the force.

“It kind of just segues into violent encounters because we do see that a lot here in Shreveport, so we’re doing the active shooter piece. We’re bringing out departments and refreshing them on things that we’ve trained on in the past,” firefighter Oliver Hollins said.

