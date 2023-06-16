Ribbon-cutting held for new pollination garden at Gateway Farmers Market in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Gateway Farmers Market opens Saturday, June 17, and this year, visitors will have a new attraction to enjoy.

Wednesday morning (June 14), Texarkana, Ark. city leaders and local growers cut the ribbon on a new pollination garden. The garden has been in the making for the past two years as a joint project with the Miller County Conservation District and the Red Dirt Master Gardeners. The project was made possible thanks to a $10,000 grant and thousands of volunteer hours.

“Pollinators are important to the habitat for the area to help pollinate flowers and fruit productions, so we can have the specific environmental insects to help us move forward and making sure we can continue to serve our environment,” said Jennifer Caraway, county extension agent.

Gateway Farmers Market is located at East 9th and Jefferson in Texarkana, Ark.

