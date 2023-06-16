Now We Go: Centenary football set for Fall 2023 return after 80 years away

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “It’s a fight, it’s a struggle, " says Centenary head football coach Byron Dawson. “With talent there is good things happening. Pressure makes diamonds.”

Byron Dawson leading drills at Independence Bowl clinic (KSLA)

Rome wasn’t built in a day, neither are college football programs. Centenary is re-building history. After eight decades, Centenary football is a go.

Byron Dawson working during drills at Independence Bowl camp (KSLA)

“We have equipment, we’re building facilities. This is for real. Some people might think this is a myth, ‘It’s not going to happen.’ But, it’s legit.”

Instead of selling a current program that hasn’t played a game yet, former Evangel coach Byron Dawson is hoping people buy the Gents rich gridiron tradition.”

Picture of graphic for Centenary's 6-0 victory over LSU (KSLA)

“When I look at the records, when I look at players like Cal Hubbard, when I look at the records against teams like LSU, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss. Just shows you the potential we have in this part of the state.”

Coach Dawson looks for his experience from winning a national championship with LSU in 2003, to help an upstart program, who’s forced to wait until year two to qualify for the playoffs.”

Picture of Byron Dawson after LSU's National Championship in 2023 (KSLA)

“Mentorship is key, " says Byron Dawson. “I’m leaning on so many men who have done this before. I’m on the phone and I’m sitting on zooms to learn so I don’t have to make the same mistakes that they’ve made in the past. No matter how much success, you’re always learning. You’re always growing.”

The Gents host their first home football game since 1940, when welcoming East Texas Baptist on August 24th to Independence Stadium. Opening this season will be different for Shreveport’s Byron Dawson.

“Christmas morning. As a child, there’s going to be that excitement, that type of energy going out there, " says Dawson. “Not only representing those players, those families, representing our city, our area, our great state.”

