Multiple summer school programs, organizations closed due to storm

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several organizations have reported closures.

On June 16, the entire Caddo School system announced closure due to the severe storms that hit the area overnight.

Additionally, the City of Shreveport is asking that only essential workers report to work today.

Panola Colleges has also reported all its locations are closed.

All Shreve Memorial Library branches are closed today until June 19.

Louisiana Association of the Blind announced its locations are closed in Shreveport.

Updates to come as more reports come in.

Other summer school programs and businesses may be closed or have delayed hours due to the storm. Contact your employer before going to work to confirm.

