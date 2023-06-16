More storms and possible severe weather this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A couple more rounds of storms look likely to impact the ArkLaTex this weekend. Once again severe weather will be a possibility with damaging wind the main threat. Large hail and even an isolated tornado are also possible. Outside of any storms the heat will remain an issue with temperatures in the 90s combined with high humidity making it feel like triple digits at times.

This evening into tonight looks much quieter than last night. A few showers or storms may pop up in spots, but widespread, stormy weather is not expected. We’ll see another warm and very muggy night with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

Most of the day Saturday will stay quiet with a mix of clouds and sunshine expected. Another very hot and humid day is ahead. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s, but with the humidity it will feel like 100+ in many areas. Heat Advisories and/or warnings may once again be in effect. Be sure to limit the amount of strenuous outdoor activity you do and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Another complex of thunderstorms is likely to impact parts of the ArkLaTex later Saturday evening and into Saturday night. Severe weather will be possible. Additional storms, some possibly severe, may also move through parts of the area primarily during the morning hours on Sunday. By Sunday afternoon it does appear that calmer conditions will return. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will be back in the low 90s with very humid conditions.

The forecast for next week is looking less stormy, although some isolated showers and storms will be possible at times. Temperatures will remain hot with highs generally in the low to mid 90 and overnight lows in the 70s.

Have a great weekend!

