More heat, humidity and storms today

By Matt Jones
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a very rough night of severe weather across the ArkLaTex, things will slowly quiet down as we head through the morning. Having said that, there is still the potential of a few more storms today which could be on the strong side. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, hot and humid through the afternoon. Temperatures will heat back into the mid 90s and it will feel like the low 100s with the humidity.

More heat and humidity are on the way for the weekend. Saturday is looking mostly dry, but a few showers and storms are possible on Sunday. Temperatures will run mainly in the low to mid 90s over the weekend and it will feel hotter with the humidity.

Heat and humidity will be the main story heading through next week with only some isolated rain chances expected. Temperatures will reach the mid to possibly upper 90s at times. With the humidity it may feel like 105+ most afternoons. Morning lows will be mostly in the mid 70s.

-Matt Jones

