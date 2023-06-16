Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Lost dog reunited with owner after being thrown out of a stolen car

A Georgia dog named Louie has been reunited with his owner after being thrown from a stolen car. (Source: WALB)
By Rowan Edmonds, WALB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - A dog in Georgia that was thrown out of a stolen car’s window is now back home recovering.

Sarah Kate says her dog named Louie has been found after a weeklong search.

Kate said her little guy was thrown out of a friend’s car when burglars stole it and drove off.

The car was later found after it crashed into a tree on a dirt road, but the dog was nowhere to be found.

After a week of searching, a couple reported finding Louie in some bushes near Interstate 75.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, made the announcement in an online group called Looking for Louie. The page was dedicated to helping find Kate’s dog.

Kate said Louie has been checked by a veterinarian. He has a little limp but is safe and alive.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lightning streaks across the sky as storms approach Bossier City about 1 a.m. June 16, 2023.
Severe storms cause major damage, widespread power outages in the ArkLaTex
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
Will Lil Boosie be able to perform at Let the Good Times Roll Festival following arrest?
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12

Latest News

In this courtroom sketch, shooting survivor Andrea Wedner, right, testifies, Wednesday, June...
Truck driver guilty of killing 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue in deadliest attack on Jews in US history
An overall general view of the field during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional...
NCAA committee recommends dropping marijuana from banned drug list, focus testing instead on PEDs
FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in...
George Floyd’s killing capped years of violence, discrimination by Minneapolis police, DOJ says
A woman said she won’t take down her werewolf statue.
Woman won’t take down 9-foot werewolf