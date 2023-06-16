Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Let the Good Times Roll Festival announces music lineup change after Boosie arrest

Boosie Badazz
Boosie Badazz
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials with the Let the Good Times Roll Juneteenth festival have just announced a change in the music lineup due to the arrest of Boosie Badazz, whose real name is Torrence Hatch.

Festival organizers say because of the recent arrest, Boosie will not be performing at the festival on Sunday as previously scheduled. Instead, Webbie has been added to Sunday’s lineup. Also, the Ying Yang Twins will now perform on Sunday instead of Saturday.

Click here for the full festival lineup, ticket information, and more about the annual Juneteenth festival.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Lightning streaks across the sky as storms approach Bossier City about 1 a.m. June 16, 2023.
Severe storms cause major damage, widespread power outages in the ArkLaTex
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
Will Lil Boosie be able to perform at Let the Good Times Roll Festival following arrest?
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12

Latest News

Tree on house in the Cross Lake area of Shreveport, La.
SWEPCO: More than 200k people without power after severe storms move through
CYBER ATTACK: How to freeze your credit
La. security officials explain cyber attack (Full News Conference)
Kilgore residents affected by downed trees, power outages
Kilgore roads closed, buildings damaged by storms