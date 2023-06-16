Let the Good Times Roll Festival announces music lineup change after Boosie arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials with the Let the Good Times Roll Juneteenth festival have just announced a change in the music lineup due to the arrest of Boosie Badazz, whose real name is Torrence Hatch.

Festival organizers say because of the recent arrest, Boosie will not be performing at the festival on Sunday as previously scheduled. Instead, Webbie has been added to Sunday’s lineup. Also, the Ying Yang Twins will now perform on Sunday instead of Saturday.

