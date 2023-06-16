Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Learn how to identify and deal with your stressors, improving your quality of life

Workshop to focus on how to apply stress reduction techniques
Learn how to deal with your stressors and improve your quality of life
Learn how to deal with your stressors and improve your quality of life
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — We all have some sort of stress to deal with in our lives. And we could use helpful techniques on how to deal with it.

What works for one individual may not work for everyone.

Joining us in the KSLA Café on Thursday, June 15 to talk about living a more a healthy, happy life and different ways to cope was Amy Baker-Ogunyemi, president of Monamie’s Business & Wellness Solutions LLC.

Here’s the full interview:

A mental health workshop on how to apply stress reduction techniques will be held June 24 at the Marriott at the Boardwalk. The cost was around $40; now it’s free. But you still have to register.

MORE MIND MATTERS:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Multiple structures were damaged during a storm that struck June 14, 2023, between Queen City...
NWS confirms EF-2 tornado Cass County; 1 hurt when tree falls on RV
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
DeSoto Parish School District employee arrested
DeSoto Parish School District employee arrested, fired
Very hot weekend ahead
Tracking the continued storm threat into this evening

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
MIND MATTERS: How to deal with conflict with your teen
Mind Matters: how to deal with teens during conflict
Learn how to deal with your stressors and improve your quality of life
Learn how to deal with your stressors and improve your quality of life
Miind Matters: Yoga and Mental Health
MIND MATTERS: Yoga and mental health