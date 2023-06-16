Get fit, enjoy art on Super Saturdays in Caddo Common Park

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Time to get your workout in and enjoy free classes in the Caddo Common Park.

On the first Saturday of every month, at Caddo Common Park, 869 Texas Avenue, The Cardio SPOT, humm Yoga, and others will be leading five exercises. Creative activities will also be available for attendees to enjoy.

Additional activities:

Kid activities

Live painting

Artist market

Food trucks

DJ mixing

Storytelling.

Additionally, every Saturday free weekly exercises will be available in the Caddo Common Park.

