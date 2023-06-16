Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Get fit, enjoy art on Super Saturdays in Caddo Common Park

Super Saturdays at Caddo Common Park
Super Saturdays at Caddo Common Park(ksla)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Time to get your workout in and enjoy free classes in the Caddo Common Park.

On the first Saturday of every month, at Caddo Common Park, 869 Texas Avenue, The Cardio SPOT, humm Yoga, and others will be leading five exercises. Creative activities will also be available for attendees to enjoy.

Additional activities:

  • Kid activities
  • Live painting
  • Artist market
  • Food trucks
  • DJ mixing
  • Storytelling.

Additionally, every Saturday free weekly exercises will be available in the Caddo Common Park.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Info from all Louisiana driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
Will Lil Boosie be able to perform at Let the Good Times Roll Festival following arrest?
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Multiple structures were damaged during a storm that struck June 14, 2023, between Queen City...
NWS confirms EF-2 tornado Cass County; 1 hurt when tree falls on RV

Latest News

Juneteenth Freedom Fest begins Friday.
We Celebrate June events kick-off in Marshall
Texarkana, Ark., city leaders, growers cut the ribbon on pollination garden
Ribbon-cutting held for new pollination garden at Gateway Farmers Market in Texarkana
Gingerbread House celebrates 25 years
Gingerbread House celebrates 25 years
Q-Prom 2023 to set sail with cruise-theme
Q-Prom 2023 to set sail with cruise-theme