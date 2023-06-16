Get fit, enjoy art on Super Saturdays in Caddo Common Park
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Time to get your workout in and enjoy free classes in the Caddo Common Park.
On the first Saturday of every month, at Caddo Common Park, 869 Texas Avenue, The Cardio SPOT, humm Yoga, and others will be leading five exercises. Creative activities will also be available for attendees to enjoy.
Additional activities:
- Kid activities
- Live painting
- Artist market
- Food trucks
- DJ mixing
- Storytelling.
Additionally, every Saturday free weekly exercises will be available in the Caddo Common Park.
