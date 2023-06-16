Electrical fire sparked after storm; SFD saves home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Firefighters save home from destruction by putting out an electrical box fire.

On June 16, early in the morning, after a severe storm swept through the ArkLaTex, the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a report of a fire on the 1800 block of Hickory Street. When firefighters arrived they discovered tree limbs had brought down power lines connected to a home and that the electrical box ignited in flames.

No injuries were reported.

