Commercial structure catches fire as electricity returns

Commercial fire on Fulton Street.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a severe storm swept through the ArkLaTex, a commercial structure caught fire due to storm damage.

On June 16, around 6 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire on the 2500 block of Fulton Street. Reportedly, downed limbs caused an electrical short to the building when power was being restored. Multiple sections of the building caught fire.

Stay aware of possible electrical fires due to storm damage and downed powerlines.

Electrical fire on Fulton Street.
Commercial fire on Fulton Street.
Firefighters worked for over 40 minutes to get the fire under control.

