Cass County cleans up as another storm system threatens

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — Cass County, Texas, residents were busy cleaning up Thursday even as another storm system brought an enhanced risk of more damaging winds, hail and even the possibility of an isolated tornado overnight.

Earlier that morning, Judge Travis Ranson signed a disaster declaration for Cass County.

“This storm did an incredible amount of damage,” he said in a Facebook video post about the EF-2 tornado that struck Wednesday.

A damage assessment team from the National Weather Service office in Shreveport confirmed that a tornado with winds of up to 120 mph cut a nine-mile path up to 500 yards wide in the Domino area of Cass County between 12:43 and 12:54 p.m. Wednesday.

Then over the next 38 minutes, thunderstorm winds with estimated peak speeds of 100 mph led to a 3.5-mile wide swath of straight-line wind damage over at least 31 miles in southeast Cass County as well as southern Miller County, Ark., and northern Bossier Parish, La., the Weather Service reports.

Surveyors found wind damage from three miles north-northwest of Bloomburg, Texas, to four miles east-northeast of Plain Dealing, La., and indicated that it likely extended beyond the area that was surveyed.

“We mostly have low-income and elderly people here; and we’re going to need some assistance,” Bloomburg Mayor Delores Simmons said the day after the storm.

She said her community had never seen anything like the damage caused by the storm.

“It was an experience that I can’t imagine when people in this country and our local areas, some of them have had tornadoes and come through and wiped out the whole town.”

Hundreds throughout Cass County are cleaning up in the aftermath of the tornado. Count Bloomburg residents among them.

“Destruction on the trees, streets, sheds and things like that. We had a couple of cars get crushed,” the mayor said.

“We had quite a bit of devastation and, luckily, we were blessed no one’s home was destroyed, no one was injured. We survived something that this town hadn’t seen i know in my time here.”

The tornado left several families stranded in their homes with no way to escape until the roads were cleared.

“You could not access Bloomburg from any area,” Simmons said. “All the roads were totally blocked. And there were people kind of blocked into their homes and stuff from tree limbs and things.”

A shelter has been set up for those trying to recover from the storm, the mayor said.

“We do have an emergency shelter over in Queen City that has been opened up right now for everyone because they have electricity; and that’s seven miles from our town. Anyone in need needs to go over there.”

Utility crews are dealing with multiple trees down on power lines and some utility poles even tossed into creeks and ponds. People can get the latest on Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative’s restoration efforts by clicking here.

In response to a Facebook comment, Bowie-Cass Electric said it does not have an estimated time for restoration of electrical service. “With the amount of damage sustained, members should prepare to be without power for the next several days. We know it’s inconvenient and uncomfortable to be without power, but rest assured, we are doing everything possible to restore our members’ power and will continue to do so until all service is restored.”

Ranson, the county judge, urges Cass County residents to report their damage and any damage they see via the individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT).

Reporting damage to the state survey is critical to putting a monetary figure on the amount of uninsured damage in the county, he says in his video message. The information provided to iSTAT also defines where the damage is and thus can be used to help deploy volunteers to those who need help, he adds.

