Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Brown leads Dallas against Seattle after 21-point showing

Dallas takes on the Seattle Storm after Kalani Brown scored 21 points in the Dallas Wings’ 79-61 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks
Dallas Wings center Kalani Brown (21) drives against Los Angeles Sparks guard Karlie Samuelson...
Dallas Wings center Kalani Brown (21) drives against Los Angeles Sparks guard Karlie Samuelson (44) during the first half of a WNBA basketball basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Seattle Storm (2-6, 2-4 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (5-5, 4-1 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces the Seattle Storm after Kalani Brown scored 21 points in the Dallas Wings' 79-61 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Dallas went 8-10 in Western Conference play and 8-10 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wings shot 43.5% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

Seattle finished 22-14 overall last season while going 10-8 in Western Conference play. The Storm averaged 82.5 points per game last season, 12.4 on free throws and 27.9 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Storm: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Lightning streaks across the sky as storms approach Bossier City about 1 a.m. June 16, 2023.
Severe storms cause major damage, widespread power outages in the ArkLaTex
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
Will Lil Boosie be able to perform at Let the Good Times Roll Festival following arrest?
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12

Latest News

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung jogs to the dugout in the second inning of a baseball...
Rangers start 3-game series with the Blue Jays
Washington Nationals' Keibert Ruiz (20) celebrates with first base coach Eric Young Jr. (12)...
Ruiz gets 2 big hits late as the Nationals beat the Astros 4-1 in 10 innings to avoid a sweep
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth...
Ohtani gets the win, ties for the MLB HR lead as the Angels beat the Rangers 5-3
This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Robert Caro, left, and Robert Gottlieb in a...
Robert Caro’s last book on LBJ likely won’t be delayed by editor Robert Gottlieb’s death