Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

5 dogs die in RV fire before American Kennel Club dog show, officials say

Officials in Florida say five dogs died in an RV fire. (Source: WFTS, FACEBOOK, FLORIDA SCANNER, BILL PRICE, GOFUNDME, CNN, Facebook/Florida Scanner)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Five dogs were killed in an RV fire the day before a dog show was set to begin in Florida, officials said.

The fire was first reported Tuesday afternoon at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokesperson Rob Herrin said. The American Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show was scheduled to begin Wednesday at the fairgrounds and run through the weekend.

Bystanders reported seeing smoke coming from the RV’s vents and then attempted to get inside the car, but couldn’t because of the flames and smoke, Herrin said. After firefighters extinguished the blaze, the RV owners told investigators that five boxers had been inside the vehicle.

No humans were injured, officials said.

Investigators believe the fire was an accident, but they’re still narrowing down a specific cause, Herrin said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Multiple structures were damaged during a storm that struck June 14, 2023, between Queen City...
NWS confirms EF-2 tornado Cass County; 1 hurt when tree falls on RV
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Very hot weekend ahead
Tracking the continued storm threat into this evening
DeSoto Parish School District employee arrested
DeSoto Parish School District employee arrested, fired

Latest News

A utility crew works to restore electrical service in the wake of tornado and straight-line...
Cass County cleans up as another storm system threatens
A North Carolina lottery winner says he will buy his mom a house after a $500,000 jackpot win.
Man says he is buying his mom a house after winning the lottery
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, right, leaves Manhattan federal court, Thursday June 15, 2023,...
Sam Bankman-Fried could face 2 criminal trials after judge agrees to sever some fraud charges
Officials in Florida say five dogs died in an RV fire.
5 dogs die in RV fire, officials say