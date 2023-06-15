YOUth Fit teaches kids fundamentals of endurance running

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Looking to learn a new active skill this summer? YOUth Fit might be for you!

A SPAR program, YOUth Fit teaches children the fundamentals and skills of successful endurance running. Kids seven to 17 can challenge themselves through exercise and make some friends along the way.

Participants will meet every Monday for a group warm up, stretching, and training. Training includes plyometrics, drills, games, relays, trail or hill running, and interval/endurance conditioning. After training, kids will attend a seminar on health and fitness. On Thursdays, there will be fun runs that range from one mile to 3.1 miles. Participants will conclude the program with a 5K. All meetings are from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Monday Training Location Thursday Fun Runs Location/Distance June 19 Betty Virginia Park June 22 Hamels Memorial Park

2 miles/5K June 26 Betty Virginia Park June 29 Betty Virginia Park July 4 (NO MEETING) NO MEETING July 6 Querbes Park

2 miles/5K July 10 Betty Virginia Park July 13 Southern Hills Park

2.5 miles/5K July 17 Betty Virginia Park July 20 A.C. Steere Park July 24 Betty Virginia Park July 27 Betty Virginia Park

5K for all & awards party

The fee is a $40 membership to the Red River Road Runner Organization. It includes age-based coaching, ability-based group workouts, weekly training, health seminars, a training log and participation in the summer fun run series.

Click here to sign up!

