Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

YOUth Fit teaches kids fundamentals of endurance running

Looking to learn a new active skill this summer? YOUth Fit might be for you!
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Looking to learn a new active skill this summer? YOUth Fit might be for you!

A SPAR program, YOUth Fit teaches children the fundamentals and skills of successful endurance running. Kids seven to 17 can challenge themselves through exercise and make some friends along the way.

Participants will meet every Monday for a group warm up, stretching, and training. Training includes plyometrics, drills, games, relays, trail or hill running, and interval/endurance conditioning. After training, kids will attend a seminar on health and fitness. On Thursdays, there will be fun runs that range from one mile to 3.1 miles. Participants will conclude the program with a 5K. All meetings are from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Monday TrainingLocationThursday Fun RunsLocation/Distance
June 19Betty Virginia ParkJune 22Hamels Memorial Park
2 miles/5K
June 26Betty Virginia ParkJune 29Betty Virginia Park
July 4 (NO MEETING)NO MEETINGJuly 6Querbes Park
2 miles/5K
July 10Betty Virginia ParkJuly 13Southern Hills Park
2.5 miles/5K
July 17Betty Virginia ParkJuly 20A.C. Steere Park
July 24Betty Virginia ParkJuly 27Betty Virginia Park
5K for all & awards party

The fee is a $40 membership to the Red River Road Runner Organization. It includes age-based coaching, ability-based group workouts, weekly training, health seminars, a training log and participation in the summer fun run series.

Click here to sign up!

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple structures were damaged during a storm that struck June 14, 2023, between Queen City...
NWS confirms EF-2 tornado Cass County; 1 hurt when tree falls on RV
Very hot weekend ahead
Tracking the continued storm threat into this evening
DeSoto Parish School District employee arrested
DeSoto Parish School District employee arrested, fired
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed

Latest News

Taste Of Soul
Taste of Soul: Experience cuisines by African American restaurants, chefs, caterers
Q-Prom 2023 to set sail with cruise-theme
Q-Prom 2023 to set sail with cruise-theme
Multiple structures were damaged during a storm that struck June 14, 2023, between Queen City...
NWS confirms EF-2 tornado Cass County; 1 hurt when tree falls on RV
One person died in a house fire about 1:30 a.m. June 14, 2023, in the 300 block of Hilltop Road...
1 dies in house fire sparked by lightning