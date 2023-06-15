Will Lil Boosie be able to perform at Let the Good Times Roll Festival following arrest?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The highly anticipated Let the Good Times Roll Festival is coming up this weekend (June 16-18), and one of the festival’s headliners was arrested yesterday, so fans are wondering if he’ll still be able to perform.

Torrence Hatch, better known as Boosie, was taken into custody on June 14 by federal agents.

The festival organizers have been in communication with Boosie’s team following his arrest, but they say it’s unclear if the Louisiana rapper will still be able to perform.

”We have been in talks with his camp, and setting up and getting them ready for what the festival looks like, but right now we haven’t had any confirmations or anything like that. We’ve been in talks since last night, but they have ensured us that they are working fast to get this matter resolved,” Organizer Vencil Holmes explained.

If Boosie isn’t released before the performance, organizers say they are looking into the possibility of adding additional artists to Sunday’s lineup.

“We may add additional artists to that just to ensure that everyone has a great time and enjoys the weekend. We’re not gonna say if he’s gonna be here or not. We’re actually working on it and will have an answer very soon,” Holmes said.

Hundreds of people expressed their concerns on social media regarding the festival’s refund policy. There will be no refunds even if Boosie is unable to perform.

Let the Good Times Roll Festival will kick off tomorrow at Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport.

I WANNA TAKE THIS TIME TO APOLOGIZE TO MY KIDS , IM SORRY AND I LOVE YALL FOREVER 🙏🏾 — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) June 14, 2023

The rapper took to his social media to post a message saying, “I wanna take this time to apologize to my kids. I’m sorry and I love yall forever.”

KSLA News 12 will keep you updated on any possible changes to Let the Good Times Roll Festival.

Let the Good Time Roll Festival on June 16-18 (Vencil Holmes)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.