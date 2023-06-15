Texarkana outreach center honors homeless dads for Father’s Day

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A special group of men without homes got a sign of support at an area homeless shelter Thursday morning (June 15).

Father’s Day came early for dads living at a Texarkana homeless shelter.

“I want to thank you guys. Y’all are a blessing. Appreciate it,” said Cody Vickers, a father staying at the shelter.

The nonprofit group, Bridging the Gaps of Arkansas, joined up with the women of the Sandflat Glendale Shannon Neighborhood Center in providing care packages for fathers at the Randy Sams Outreach Shelter. Leaders with the nonprofit say they provided items to the shelter for Mother’s Day as well, and felt the need to do the same for homeless fathers.

“I was not the father that I should of been,” said Robert Lott, another father staying at the shelter.

Fathers staying at the Randy Sams Outreach Shelter were given special care packages for Father's Day. (KSLA)

Lott says he’s the father of two children and is a resident at the shelter. He says the gifts show that some do care about the homeless population.

“It is the people that pass by us, walking the street by us. Being homeless, we are not invisible. I see you, but why can’t you see me?” Lott said.

The bags contained a number of personal hygiene items donated by other community partners. Officials with the shelter say the items should go a long way in helping these fathers, both emotionally and physically.

“It really boosts the confidence and self esteem and helps meet the needs of the fathers that have to spend Father’s Day at Randy Sams. Obviously at a point in their life, they are struggling, they are wanting to get back on their feet,” said Jennifer Lacefield, executive director of Randy Sams Outreach Shelter.

This is the second year Bridging the Gaps of Arkansas has brought Father’s Day to Randy Sams Outreach Shelter.

