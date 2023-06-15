Teen at Northwood arrested for allegedly bringing loaded gun to school

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager has been arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to school.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the 15-year-old student was arrested Thursday, June 15 for bringing a loaded gun to school. Around 1:20 p.m. Thursday, Northwood High School’s resource officer was notified about a student having a gun. The student in question was attending a summer school program, officials say.

The officer located the student in class and confiscated the gun, which officials say was in the waistband of his shorts.

The student was booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center for carrying a firearm on school property and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.