Taste of Soul: Experience cuisines by African American restaurants, chefs, caterers

Attendees will have a chance to experience delicious dishes made by African American restaurants, chefs, and caterers.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Taste of Soul and Art•ish: A Black Art Show is coming together to share the experiences of African American art and food.

At the Art•ish: A Black Art Show, on June 18, from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m., attendees will have a chance to experience delicious dishes made by African American restaurants, chefs, and caterers. The events are happening at Riverview Hall, 600 Crocket Street, Shreveport.

Entry for Art•ish: A Black Art Show is $5 for everyone six and up.

