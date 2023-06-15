Taste of Soul: Experience cuisines by African American restaurants, chefs, caterers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Taste of Soul and Art•ish: A Black Art Show is coming together to share the experiences of African American art and food.

At the Art•ish: A Black Art Show, on June 18, from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m., attendees will have a chance to experience delicious dishes made by African American restaurants, chefs, and caterers. The events are happening at Riverview Hall, 600 Crocket Street, Shreveport.

Taste Of Soul (Taste of Soul)

Entry for Art•ish: A Black Art Show is $5 for everyone six and up.

