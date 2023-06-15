Getting Answers
Sunflower Trail & Festival returns; new mural to be unveiled

Visitors will have the chance to enjoy the trail of sunflowers and sunflower festivities.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Experience miles of beautiful sunflowers, art, and music for free in Gilliam, Louisiana.

On June 17, the 24th Annual Sunflower Trail & Festival is returning, allowing visitors to experience the beauty of sunflowers and sunflower-themes festivities. The event is held at 12797 Main Street, Gilliam, Louisiana along a nationally recognized 136-mile Boom or Bust Byway and is presented by the Red River Crossroads Historical & Cultural Association.

Shy Sunflower by Shreveport Photographer Ryan Hazelton
Shy Sunflower by Shreveport Photographer Ryan Hazelton(Ryan Hazelton | Ryan Hazelton)

Activities:

  • Miles of sunflowers along Highway 3049, north of Shreveport
  • Arts and crafts market
  • Arts and crafts activities for children
  • Food, including Main Street Restaurant, James Country Store, D&I Cafe and Deli
  • Live music
  • The Veterans Memorial in Belcher, Louisiana.
  • Photography contest - Photos to be displayed at Gilliam Library, 12797 Main Street, Gilliam, Louisiana.
  • Red River Crossroads Museum in Gilliam Library

A new mural by Shreveport artist Diane Long will be celebrated during the event.

Here is a sneak peek of the mural:

Follow the Sunflower Festival by visiting https://www.facebook.com/sunflowerfestivaltrail.

